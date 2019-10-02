Tyler Perry Developing Family Comedy With Nickelodeon

Tyler Perry is expanding his relationship with ViacomCBS.

The multihyphenate, who has multiple series set up at BET, is developing a family comedy for Nickelodeon. The live-action series will feature 10-year-old rapper Young Dylan.

Perry and Young Dylan (aka Dylan Gilmer) made the announcement on Wednesday's Ellen DeGeneres Show. Dylan has made several appearances on DeGeneres' show and has an overall talent deal at WarnerMedia's Telepictures.

"It's a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself," said Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins. "Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan, and we can't wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience."

Said Perry, "I’m excited to work with Brian and the team at Nickelodeon and find creative ways to reach new audiences. I love creating comedy television and can’t wait to work with the talented Young Dylan.”

The untitled series, co-produced by Nickelodeon and Tyler Perry Studios, will tell the story of a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced.

The Nick series grows out of Perry's content partnership with ViacomCBS, which he signed in 2017. The TV component of the deal began in May after Perry's former deal with OWN ended. Perry also has four series and a holiday special at BET; dramas The Oval and Sistas are due to premiere Oct. 23. Recently launched streaming platform BET+ is a joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios.

Dylan Gilmer is represented by Sherry Kayne of The Green Room and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek.

Watch Perry deliver the news about the series to Dylan below.