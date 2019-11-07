Tyler Perry Sets Pair of Scripted Series at BET's Streaming Service

'Ruthless' is a spinoff of the multihyphenate's 'The Oval,' while 'Bruh' looks at the world of dating.

Tyler Perry continues to expand his scripted roster for Viacom's BET platforms.

The multihyphenate has added a pair of scripted series for BET+, the cable network's recently launched streaming platform. Ordered to series are Bruh, set which looks at the world of dating, and The Oval spinoff Ruthless. Both series will be written, directed and exec produced by Perry. Tyler Perry Studios' Michelle Sneed will also exec produce both.

The two pickups join the previously announced White House soap The Oval and Sistas, which recently launched on linear network BET.

“I’m so grateful for the millions of fans who have been watching the new shows on BET," Perry said. "And this is only the beginning. I’m excited to bring these two new dynamic series to the BET+ family and continue to tell stories of high stakes drama with emerging talent."



Perry is a key part of Viacom's turnaround strategy and is expected to produce 90 episodes of original series annually for BET and other Viacom platforms. He also is a partner in BET+, launched in the fall and features a mixture of library content from various Viacom brands as well as Perry's former TBS comedies House of Payne and Meet the Browns, in addition to scripted originals including Tracy Oliver's First Wives Club. Perry's The Oval will launch first on BET's linear network before moving to the streaming platform.

“Our landmark partnership with Tyler Perry has delivered beyond our expectations,” BET president Scott Mills said. “We are thrilled with the ratings performance of Tyler Perry’s first two original television series and can’t wait to bring fans more of the content they love on our premium streaming product BET+. Our streaming service is a natural extension of BET’s linear network, and Tyler Perry is the perfect partner. The combination of new, original shows and his robust library of popular movies, series, and stage plays that Tyler brings to our joint venture strengthens our position in the streaming landscape and drives subscriber growth, viewership and retention.”

Below are details about both new BET+ series:

Bruh

The half-hour comedy will premiere in 2020 and revolves around a group of "bruhs" that will unravel the stereotypes of African-American men and manage to maintain their brother-like relationships, while finding love and fulfilling careers. Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington, Chandra Currelley, Candice Renee and Alyssa Goss star.

Ruthless

Is an hourlong drama that will also bow in 2020. The series tells the story of a young woman who becomes entangled in a scandalous cult of powerful sex-crazed fanatics, who she must now play along with until she can find a way to free herself and her young daughter. Melissa L. Williams (The Oval) stars as Ruth Truesdale, Matt Cedeño, Lenny Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Herve Clermont, Anthony Bless (Sistas) and Bobbi Baker James star. Production is underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.