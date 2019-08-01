Tyler Perry Sets Second BET Series: Dramedy 'Sistas'

Tyler Perry isn't wasting any time getting started with his massive content partnership with BET.

The multihyphenate, who inked his mammoth deal with Viacom in July 2017, has announced his second series for the conglomerate's BET: dramatic comedy Sistas.

Picked up straight to series, Sistas revolves around a group of single black women from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why they're single. Viewers will watch the women navigate their complicated love lives, careers and friendships through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.

KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown will star in the hourlong dramatic series that will debut in the fall. Principal photography for Sistas is already underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Perry will serve as the writer, director and showrunner. He'll exec produce alongside Michelle Sneed for Tyler Perry Studios. Sistas will premiere in the fall on BET.

Sistas joins Perry's White House soap The Oval at BET. Under the Viacom deal, Perry is committed to producing two dramas, two comedies and a live holiday-themed production — all to air on BET between October 2019 and September 2020 (aka fiscal year 2020). Details of the remaining series have not yet been revealed.



Perry is a key part of Viacom's turnaround strategy and is expected to produce 90 episodes of original series annually for BET and other Viacom platforms. He also is a partner in BET's forthcoming streaming service, BET+, which will launch in the fall and feature a mixture of library content from various Viacom brands as well as Perry's former TBS comedies House of Payne and Meet the Browns, in addition to scripted originals including Tracy Oliver's First Wives Club. Perry's The Oval will launch first on BET's linear network before moving to the streaming platform.

Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk) will play Karen Mott, owner of an up-and-coming hair salon who is street-smart, headstrong and independent. Tired of being mistreated by men, she's starting to take a close look at the relationships in her life. She's the tough love girl of her "sistas" group.

Mignon Von (42 Seconds) will play Daniella "Danni" King, the "ride or die" of the group who tends to be involved in everyone else's business but her own. She's comical and fearless and marches to the beat of her own drum and always has her friends' back. She's the unbiased supported of the group and works in customer service at the airport.



Novi Brown (Spider) will play Sabrina Hollins, the stylish and smart bank teller who is intrigued when one of her customers asks her out. Although she's safe and reserved, she goes against the grain and tries something new. She's the peacemaker of the group.