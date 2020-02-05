Tyler Perry's 'If Loving You Is Wrong' Ending With Season 5 on OWN

The decision comes as the prolific multihyphenate continues to ramp up production at ViacomCBS, where he's now based.

The fifth season of If Loving You Is Wrong at OWN will be its last.

The cable network announced that the Tyler Perry drama will debut its fifth season on March 10, and that it will wrap with the coming run. The news comes as the prolific Perry continues to ramp up development and production with ViacomCBS, including a revival of his sitcom House of Payne at BET.

"We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons," said OWN president Tina Perry. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can."

If Loving You Is Wrong premiered on OWN in September 2014. The drama chronicles the lives of friends and frenemies who live and love in the same neighborhood. Perry writes and executive produces; the cast includes April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner.

Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, meanwhile, is currently airing its seventh season on OWN.

Perry signed a multi-year content partnership with Viacom (now ViacomCBS) in 2017, which took effect last year when his deal at OWN ended. Two series from that pact, drama The Oval and dramedy Sistas, premiered in October and have put up solid ratings numbers through their first seasons. A spinoff of The Oval titled Ruthless and comedy Bruh are set for the cabler's BET+ streaming service.

On Tuesday, BET announced a revival of Perry's House of Payne, which ran for six seasons on TBS from 2007-12, along with a new comedy called Assisted Living. Production on both series is underway for summer premieres. Prior seasons of House of Payne also stream on BET+.