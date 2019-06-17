Tyra Banks Joins Quibi Roster With 'Beauty' Docuseries

The 'America's Next Top Model' creator is the latest in a number of A-listers with projects at Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form streaming service.

Tyra Banks is the latest big name to bring a project to Quibi.

The America's Next Top Model creator and host has set up a docuseries called Beauty at the short-form streaming service founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. Banks will serve as host and executive producer of the show, which aims to have viewers "question societal standards that have defined us," per Quibi's description of the series.

"As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people ‘attain beauty,’ and how the world perceives beauty," said Banks. "Our docuseries aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgments."

Banks joins a growing list of high-profile talent developing shows for Quibi, which is targeted for a spring 2020 launch. Among those with scripted and unscripted projects at the service are Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Lena Waithe and Don Cheadle, who's starring in a sci-fi drama from Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber.

MTV Studios is also prepping updated versions of library series Punk'd and Singled Out for the platform.

Quibi aims to provide subscribers high-quality shows delivered to their phones in short "chapters," usually about 10 minutes long. CEO Meg Whitman has cited statistics that users of Netflix, Hulu and other streamers watch on phones only about 10 percent of the time, so she and Katzenberg believe their service can be a complement to those platforms. Quibi's series will be tailored to mobile users (including being able to watch full-screen video in either portrait or landscape mode) and filmed specifically for the format.

Network Entertainment is producing the series for Quibi. Both Network Entertainment and Banks are repped by UTA.