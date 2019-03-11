Tyrese Gibson to Host and Produce ‘Celebrity Grand Prix’ Racing Show

Tyrese Gibson seems to have found a natural TV fit. The star of the Fast & The Furious franchise is teaming up with Mark Burnett and MGM Television to produce and host new reality competition Celebrity Grand Prix, pitting famous face against one another on the racetrack.

The project, currently being shopped to networks and platforms, is described as a “fast-paced competition where celebrities from all walks of life will be trained by professional race car drivers,” before facing off on the asphalt.

"I couldn’t be more honored or grateful to be an executive producer and host of this show,” said Gibson. “It’s been an amazing feeling to have been approached by the team at MGM as this idea falls directly into my wheelhouse. Working with the legendary Mark Burnett and being part of the creative process with him and the amazing team he's assembled including Barry Poznick, Sasha Bushnell and Tiffany Hubbert is a force to be reckoned with. I can’t wait to unleash this energy to the world.”

Gibson has previously produced several TV projects but is best known for his appearances in five of the eight Fast & Furious films. The auto-centric action franchise has grossed north of $5 billion worldwide. No. 9 is slated for a 2020 release.

The series will employ state of state-of-the art camera technology to give audiences a unique look behind the steering wheel, as the cars and challenges change every episode as more cast members fall off of the leader board. This is not the first high-profile reality project MGM has announced without a distributor. Last summer, Burnett announced that he was teaming with Bear Grylls for a revival of his Survivor precursor Eco Challenge. Amazon snapped it up in the fall.

"Car racing is already such a beloved classic American sport that continues to resonate with new generations of audiences, and this show will give viewers an insider’s look into what goes on behind-the-scenes of the race track,” said Burnett. Added Poznick president of unscripted television at MGM, “Tyrese is the real deal in front of and behind the cameras and he’s involved in all aspects of production. This show is every adrenaline junkies dream.”

Gibson is repped by APA. He famously has a private, fully-functioning Benihana in his backyard.