Uber Limited Series From 'Billions' Creators Set at Showtime

The project is based on 'Super Pumped,' a book about the tech company's rise and the controversy that accompanied it.

The creative team behind Billions has a new story of wealth and corporate battles in its sights.

Brian Koppelman and David Levien, co-creators and showrunners of the Wall Street drama, are developing a limited series about transportation/tech company Uber for Showtime. The project is based on New York Times writer Mike Isaac's book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

"The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America," said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. "It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically."

The limited series will center on Travis Kalanick, the hard-charging Uber CEO who ultimately resigned in 2017 after major shareholders demanded he step down. The show will depict the roller-coaster ride of the company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley — where Uber stood out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale.

Koppelman and Levien will write and executive produce the limited series as part of their overall deal with Showtime. Isaac will serve as a co-executive producer, with Showtime producing.

Billions, which Koppelman and Levien co-created with Andrew Ross Sorkin, has been renewed for a fifth season at the premium cable outlet. The show's fourth season, which wrapped in June, drew more than 4 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

In addition to the Showtime project, Uber is the subject of a feature film from Good Universe based on whistleblower Susan Fowler's reporting of the company's toxic corporate culture.

Should it get a green light, the Uber project will join a roster of limited series at Showtime that includes recent entries Escape at Dannemora and The Loudest Voice and the upcoming The Good Lord Bird, which debuts in February 2020.