Uma Thurman to Star in Kidnapping Thriller at Apple

Kunal Nayyar and Noah Emmerich will also star in 'Suspicion,' based on an Israeli series.

Apple TV+ has given a series order to a kidnapping thriller that will star Uma Thurman.

The streamer has picked Suspicion, based on the Israeli series False Flag from Keshet Broadcasting. The series centers on a prominent American businesswoman (played by Thurman) whose 21-year-old son is abducted.

The abduction, which takes place at a large, upmarket hotel in New York, is captured on video. Four British citizens staying at the hotel swiftly become prime suspects, but are they guilty of anything other than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Krypton), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of SHIELD), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) and Angel Coulby (Merlin) also star.

The series will be produced out of the U.K. by Keshet Productions, Keshet International's British production arm. Rob Williams (The Man in the High Castle) will serve as showrunner, with Chris Long (The Americans) set to direct. Both are executive producers along with Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Anna Winger and Liat Benasuly.

Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman created False Flag, which aired in 2015 in Israel.

Thurman is coming off Netflix's Chambers, which lasted a single season at the streamer. The Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill star also recurred on Bravo's Imposters.

Suspicion joins a roster of upcoming series on Apple TV+ that includes animated comedy Central Park, basketball drama Swagger, comedy Schmigadoon starring Cecily Strong, Masters of the Air, Trying and Slow Horses, among others.