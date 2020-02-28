'Umbrella Academy' Boss Inks Netflix Overall Deal

Showrunner Steve Blackman has moved his pact from Universal Content Productions to the streamer, where he will develop new projects.

Steve Blackman is moving his overall deal.

The Umbrella Academy showrunner has signed a multiple-year pact with Netflix that will see him continue on with the streamer's comic book adaptation as well as create and develop new projects. Blackman previously had an overall agreement with Umbrella Academy studio Universal Content Productions. The writer-producer will also be hiring an executive to grow his Borderline shingle at the streamer.

"Over the past three years working with Netflix, I have developed and created shows with different genres," he said. "I plan on continuing to develop creative programming that spans a wide variety of worlds and formats. Netflix has offered me an unparalleled level of creative support that motivates me each and every day."



Blackman's credits include writing and exec producing series including The Outsiders, Private Practice, NYPD Blue, Legion and Fargo, winning a WGA adapted longform award for the latter in 2016. He's repped by UTA, Vanguarde Artists Management and Felker Toczek.

"Steve’s phenomenal work on The Umbrella Academy helped propel the series’ worldwide fandom. He’s deeply creative, passionate and thoughtful, and we’re so excited to have him make a home at Netflix," said Brian Wright, vp of YA/family originals at Netflix.

Season two of The Umbrella Academy, based on the Eisner Award-winning comics from Gerard Way, is due in 2020. Ellen Page and Tom Hopper lead the ensemble cast.