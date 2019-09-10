'Umbrella Academy': Marin Ireland Among Trio Cast in Season 2 of Netflix Drama

Ritu Arya and Yusuf Gatewood have also joined the Netflix drama's second season.

The Umbrella Academy is expanding.

Ritu Arya (Humans), Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) and Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) have joined season two of the Netflix drama, which is based on the Eisner Award-winning comics from Gerard Way.

Arya will play Lilia, an unpredictable chameleon with a twisted sense of humor; Gatewood will play Raymond, a smart and confident leader; and Ireland will play Sissy, a Texas mom who married young for all of the wrong reasons. All will be series regulars.

The three additions join returning castmembers Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.

After premiering in February to mixed reviews, Umbrella Academy was renewed in April for another 10 episodes. Production on Season 2 is underway. The series, from Universal Content Productions, follows 43 infants who were born to unconnected women, seven of whom are adopted by a billionaire and trained to save the world at The Umbrella Academy. After he dies, they must solve the mystery around his death, under the imminent threat of the apocalypse.

Way has eight graphic novels planned for the source material, and executive produces alongside showrunner Steve Blackman, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, co-EP Way and Gabriel Ba.

A return date for Season 2 has not yet been revealed.

Arya is repped by the U.K.'s Conway van Gelder Grant, Grandview and GSB; Gatewood is repped by Paradigm and Ireland is repped by ICM and Untitled.