This Week in TV: 'Umbrella Academy,' NBA and NHL Return, 'Muppets Now'

The final season of 'Last Chance U' and Beyoncé's latest visual album are also set to premiere the week of July 27.

The last days of July bring a big crop of streaming shows, but it's the relative dog days for traditional TV. Two major sports leagues, however, are set to return in the week of July 27, which will fill hours of programming time on both cable and broadcast.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

The Umbrella Academywas a breakout for Netflix in its first season, racking up big viewing numbers in the company's self-reported metrics. Seventeen months after its series debut, the second season premieres Friday.

The second season begins with the family scattered around the Dallas area — in the early 1960s. They have to find each other and stop an impending apocalypse in that timeline before making their way back to the present to stop another doomsday.

Also on streaming …

The Muppets return to TV in Muppets Now (Friday, Disney+), in which Scooter tries to deliver a streaming show and the rest of the Muppet crew makes it exceedingly tough for him. Also debuting are Jamie Oliver's Keep Cooking and Carry On (Monday, Hulu); comedy Maxxx (Tuesday, Hulu), starring The Handmaid's Tale's O-T Fagbenle; British imports Frayed (Thursday, HBO Max) and In My Skin (Thursday, Hulu); and Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King (Friday, Disney+). The final season of Netflix's Last Chance U premieres on Friday.

On cable …

Sports: A week after the return of baseball, two more major sports leagues start up again. The NBA returns with the start of its "seeding games" at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT Thursday on TNT before 10 nationally televised games over the weekend (including two on ABC Sunday). On Saturday, the NHL begins its sprint to the playoffs with games on NBCSN and NBC starting at noon ET.

Documentaries: HBO examines the mental health challenges of Olympic athletes in The Weight of Gold (9 p.m. Wednesday). One of the landmark bands of the 1980s gets the feature treatment in The Go-Go's (9 p.m. Friday, Showtime).

Returning: The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac debuts at 9 p.m. Aug. 2 on Bravo.

On broadcast …

New: The CW imports a couple of unscripted series for its Sunday lineup starting Aug. 2: Canadian series Fridge Wars (8 p.m.) challenges chefs to cook a meal using only what's in a family's refrigerator, and award-winning British comedic game show Taskmaster debuts at 9.

New(ish): After running for two seasons on CBS All Access, the dark, fairy tale-inspired drama Tell Me a Story makes its over-the-air debut at 9 p.m. Tuesday on The CW.

Finales: The season ends for Fox's Ultimate Tag and The CW's Bulletproof, both at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In case you missed it …

Love on the Spectrumfollows a group of Australians in search of romance — people who are all on the autism spectrum. The show takes an open-hearted look at each subject, doing away with any conventions of a "dating show" and just letting viewers get to know these people. It's streaming on Netflix.