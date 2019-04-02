'Umbrella Academy' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Seven stars from the freshman season will return for the next batch of 10 episodes.

Netflix is returning to the Umbrella Academy.

The streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for the drama based on the Eisner Award-winning comics from Gerard Way.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min will all reprise their roles in season two, which will again consist of 10 episodes. Co-star Mary J. Blige had a one-year deal for the series. Additional casting for season two will be announced later.

The renewal arrives a month and a half after Umbrella Academy debuted to mixed to warm reviews. The series has a 76 percent rating among critics and 86 percent score among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, with THR chief TV critic Tim Goodman noting that the series "fails to inspire." (Netflix, like other streamers, does not reveal viewership data.)

In terms of the show's future, Way has eight graphic novels planned for the source material and would like to see the Netflix take — from Universal Content Productions — follow the same plan.



"The idea is not to deviate too much. We want to stay on course with what the comics are doing, and having that plan ahead of time allows us to set some things up now for later seasons, things that you'll see and later be like, 'Oh, I get that now, they did that for this reason.' That's what we're thinking ahead to," showrunner Steve Blackman told THR. He will return in the same capacity for season two alongside exec producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, co-EP Way and Gabriel Ba.

The decision to bring Umbrella Academy back for another season arrives after Netflix severed all ties with Marvel.

A return date for season two has not yet been determined. Production will resume in the summer in Toronto.