'The Umbrella Academy' Showrunner Touts On-Screen Diversity

"The real world is inclusive and diverse, and this family is,” The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman told The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy — including Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Cameron Britton, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher — appeared at the ArcLight Hollywood premiere on Tuesday night. While the dysfunctional, superhero family portrayed in the Netflix drama is diverse, Gerard Way did not depict the family that way when he first wrote the comic books.

“It was something we talked about very early on because in the book all the characters are just white, all the siblings,” Jeremy Slater told THR. “And Gerard Way was like, look, I was in my 20s when I wrote that. I wasn't thinking about diversity necessarily.”

On the red carpet, Way told THR that making the characters more diverse was “one of the biggest improvements on the source material.” Adding diversity did not change the core of the story, which is family.

“I think just the real world is inclusive and diverse, and this family is,” Steve Blackman, the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy, told THR.

Blackman, along with the other writers and producers, wanted to tell a unique superhero story.

“My logline for the show was a dysfunctional family show with a body count,” Blackman told THR after admitting that the family element is what makes this superhero story relatable. Because, as Blackman pointed out to THR, “we all have parents.”

“I think every family has the heroes and the quiet wallflowers who everyone kind of looks past,” Slater told THR. “The brilliance of the book that [Gerard Way] created is that even though these characters are really outlandish, I think you can always see yourself as one of them.”

Producer Mike Richardson and executive producer Keith Goldberg confirmed that there was one woman director that was hired for The Umbrella Academy. Goldberg said, “we already talked about expanding that out” if lucky enough to have a second season.

Aidan Gallagher, who plays Five, was one of the first actors to arrive on the red carpet. Aside from having to pretend that it was “warm and hot” while acting in shorts on a cold set in Toronto, he said that being apart of The Umbrella Academy cast was “relatively fun.”

Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, said, he and his on-screen siblings “were like a family from day one” which he explained isn’t normal for a group of actors.

Following the screening, the series' stars enjoyed a themed afterparty at NeueHouse Hollywood. Guests walked past a violinist playing at the party entrance as a “Griddy’s Doughnuts” sign hung over a bar that served Apocalypse Spritz of vodka. The spread included tray-passed Impossible meatloaf and impossible burgers — all set to a DJ paying lively beats.

The Umbrella Academy premieres Friday, Feb. 15 on Netflix.