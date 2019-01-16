'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt': Kimmy Tries to Change the World in Trailer for Final Episodes

With just days until the fourth and last season of the Tina Fey- and Robert Carlock-created comedy concludes, Netflix has released the first extended look at the end of the series.

It's all coming to an end.

With just days before the final episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt start streaming, Netflix has released an official trailer for the remaining six shows left in the fourth and final season.

Unlike the "Magic Boy" teaser Netflix released shortly before Christmas, this preview features new footage of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) and her friends in action in the second half of season four.

It picks up with Kimmy promoting the children's book she wrote and illustrated, The Legends of Greemulax, after she realized in the first half that the way to change bad behavior in men is to teach boys, instead of trying to change older men who are already set in their ways.

In the trailer, viewers see Jane Krakowski's Jacqueline saying that Kimmy wanted to change the world.

The scenes involving Kimmy's book also give viewers a glimpse at guest star Zachary Quinto's role as he mistakes her for Shaun White. The final episodes also feature appearances from Jon Bernthal, Steve Buscemi and Ronan Farrow; and reprising their roles from earlier in the series are Jon Hamm (Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne), Greg Kinnear (as himself), Busy Phillips (Sheba Goodman), Bobby Moynihan (Fran Dodd), Amy Sedaris (Mimi Kanasis), Fred Armisen (Robert Durst), Kenan Thompson (Roland) and Lisa Kudrow (Lori-Ann Schmidt).

Meanwhile, Titus (Tituss Burgess) is shown embarking on a fake relationship to make ex-boyfriend Mikey (Mike Carlsen) jealous and also posing on the red carpet.

"I'm living my dream," Titus says at one point. "And not the one where I get chased by Cap'n Crunch."

The trailer ends with Kimmy indicating she's gotten some closure on her kidnapping, telling Titus as viewers see flashbacks to her time in the bunker, "I've been through a lot of terrible stuff, but I still believe that this is where I'm meant to be."

The second half of Kimmy Schmidt's fourth and final season starts streaming Jan. 25. There's also been talk of a stand-alone movie.

Part two of season four also includes an hourlong "Sliding Doors" episode, inspired by the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow movie of the same name, also streaming on Netflix, that explores how the characters' lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped.

Co-creator Carlock previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the final episodes would feature an answer to the first-half cliff-hanger in which Kimmy and her friends are being captured on camera, as a voice says he has eyes on the target and that he's moving to phase two. Carlock said that the first half set up arcs that will conclude in the second half with Titus' job and love life "and the larger arc of Kimmy finding her way and finding herself."

The series, originally created for NBC by Carlock and Tina Fey before moving to Netflix, where it was renewed for a second season before its debut, has been a perennial awards contender for the streaming service, earning Emmy nominations for its first three seasons and the first half of its fourth season.