Jack McBrayer, Johnny Knoxville Join 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special

First-look photos and a teaser show Ellie Kemper's protagonist meeting Daniel Radcliffe's new character and once again taking on her kidnapper, doomsday cult leader Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne.

After airing its final episode last year, Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is back in an interactive special dropping on the streamer on May 12.

The special was announced last year, shortly after the series wrapped up its four-season run, with Daniel Radcliffe added in a story that seems to feature Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) getting married while once again taking on her kidnapper, doomsday cult leader Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm).

But first look photos and a quick, 15-second, teaser unveiled Wednesday reveal more about what viewers can expect from the project, titled Kimmy vs. the Reverend.

Jack McBrayer and Chris Parnell, both alums of Kimmy Schmidt showrunners Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's previous series 30 Rock, have joined the cast along with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Parnell had a guest role in the third season of Kimmy Schmidt while McBrayer reportedly filmed a cut cameo.

McBrayer appears to be playing a prison guard as he stands watch, and makes a face, when Kimmy confronts the Reverend. Knoxville's role is still unknown.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by series regulars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane with recurring actors Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Sol Miranda, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen and Fred Armisen.

The images and teaser show Ellie and Titus (Burgess) riding bikes through the woods in what appears to be a far-off land — the synopsis says the action takes place over "three states."

Radcliffe's role remains somewhat of a mystery, apart from his name "Frederick" and footage of him and Kimmy all dressed up with Frederick sporting medals.

Kimmy ended the series single but having launched a successful career as a children's book author, one that Fey and Carlock compared to J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books that inspired the film franchise starring Radcliffe as the boy wizard.

As with Netflix's Black Mirror film, Bandersnatch, for the Kimmy Schmidt special, viewers will be able to make choices for the characters, leading them down different story paths with different jokes.

In addition to Fey and Carlock, executive producers on the special are Jeff Richmond, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino and David Miner.

Check out the full teaser and more first-look photos from the special below.