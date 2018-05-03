'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Will End With Season 4, With Talks of a Movie

You may not be able to break Kimmy Schmidt, but you can't keep her on the air forever. Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that the Netflix darling will wrap at the conclusion of its upcoming fourth season — though there are talks of a doing a movie after its all done.

Producers NBCUniversal and streamer Netflix declined to comment, but the next batch of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt episodes (split in two parts) will be the last. Filming is only half-way complete on the run, delayed so that co-creator Tina Fey could launch her Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway, so there's no chance of an abrupt end for the Emmy-favored comedy.



Kimmy had an unlikely story on TV. It was originally planned for NBC, the first post-30 Rock project for Fey and fellow showrunner Robert Carlock, but the sister studio and Netflix hammered out a then-unprecidented deal to move it over to the streamer ahead of the premiere. There's never been any indication of how well the show has performed among subscribers, but its previous three seasons have clocked a total 16 Emmy nominations.

Discussions of a potential wrap-up movie imply that this is an ongoing conversation between the show and the streamer and not an abrupt move.



Starring Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Carole Kane and breakout Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt launched with one of the more niche premises in TV comedies: a naive woman (Kemper), freed from more than a decade of bunker imprisonment by a doomsday cult, moves to New York to find a new life. On camera and off it was very much a 30 Rock reunion, with Fey and Carlock retraining much of their crew for the Brooklyn-shot single-cam.



The news comes just a few hours after Netflix released a trailer for the fourth season's first six episodes. Those will air in time for Emmy eligibility, on May 30, with the rest launching later in 2018.

