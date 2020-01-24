Nicole Kidman Comes Apart in First Teaser Trailer for HBO's 'The Undoing'

HBO on Friday released the first teaser trailer for the cable network's upcoming limited series The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The psychological drama is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s best-selling book You Should Have Known.

In the preview, Kidman's character, Grace Sachs, talks about the "idea of the perfect life." She says, "That's all I really wanted."

In subsequent scenes, it's evident that Grace's life is nothing of the sort. The six-part series tells the story of Grace, a successful therapist about to publish her first book, her devoted husband, Jonathan Sachs (Grant), and their young son who attends a private school in New York. Weeks before her book is published, Grace is rocked by a violent death, the disappearance of her husband and a chain of horrible revelations. Grace must then dismantle her own chaotic life in the hope of creating a new one for her family.

The Undoing also stars Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni, Noah Jupe, Sofie Grabol and Donald Sutherland.

David E. Kelley — the writer and creator of Kidman's last series for HBO, Big Little Lies — is again responsible for The Undoing, for which he also serves as showrunner. Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) is directing as well as executive producing, along with Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

The Undoing is set to premiere on HBO in May. Watch the teaser above.