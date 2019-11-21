'Undone' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Amazon is doubling down on its first animated series aimed at adults.

The streamer has renewed Undone for a second season, a little more than two months after its Sept. 13 debut. Amazon Studios has also signed co-creator Kate Purdy, a veteran of BoJack Horseman, to an overall deal.

"It's been wonderful to share Undone and have people watching become part of the experience as they interpret the show through their own perceptions of reality," said Purdy and co-creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg in a statement. "We are thrilled Amazon Studios is giving us the opportunity to keep exploring this world and these characters, and we look forward to seeing where the story takes us next — but since time is a construct, in a way, we already made the second season and you have always been watching it all along."

Undone is produced using rotoscope animation (and is the first series ever to use that technique exclusively), where artists paint over live-action footage of the actors. The series stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Parenthood) as Alma, a young woman who survives a near-fatal car accident and finds she has a new relationship with time. She uses the newfound ability to find out the truth about her father's (Bob Odenkirk) death. Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie also star.

"We’re so excited for a second season of this wholly unique, visually stunning and critically acclaimed series,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television and COO of Amazon Studios. "Undone is beautifully done in every sense of the word, aesthetically and emotionally, and we’re very happy Undone will return for our Prime Video customers around the world."

Amazon doesn't release viewing figures for its series, in keeping with practices of other streaming platforms. Undone received universally positive critical reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg calling it "consistently and intriguingly eye-popping."

The series comes from Amazon Studios and Michael Eisner's Tornante Productions. Along with Purdy and Bob-Waksberg, executive producers are Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen and Tommy Pallotta. Hisko Hulsing directs and oversees the production design and a team of animators in Amsterdam. Dutch studio Submarine oversees animation production, and Austin-based Minnow Mountain does the rotoscoping.

The renewal for Undone follows on the heels of recent pickups for Modern Love, Goliath (which will end with its fourth season) and The Boys, along with a formal second-season order for the streamer's big-budget Lord of the Rings series — although the latter came with a multi-season commitment at the outset.