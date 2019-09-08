This Week in TV: 'Undone,' 'The Deuce' Final Season, 'A Very Brady Renovation'

Syndicated talk shows from Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall also make their debuts in the week of Sept. 9.

Not-quite-fall TV picks up its pace in the week of Sept. 9, with a handful of first-run syndication premieres, a home-renovation show with a classic sitcom twist and an ambitious animated streaming series. More football is on the way too.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Amazon is taking a big swing with its first animated series for adults, Undone. Created by BoJack Horseman's Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the series is the first episodic TV show animated using rotoscoping, the technique seen in movies like Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly.

The painterly imagery that comes with that style also serves Undone's story, about a young woman (Rosa Salazar of Alita: Battle Angel) who, after a car accident, starts having visions of her late father (Bob Odenkirk) and discovers she has the ability to travel through space and time. The cast also includes Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddarth Dhananjay and Daveed Diggs. It debuts Friday.

Also on streaming …

Netflix thriller The I-Land (Thursday) attempts to scratch a Lost itch; ad-supported, Walmart-owned streamer Vudu debuts its first original series, an update of Mr. Mom, on Thursday; limited series Unbelievable (Friday, Netflix) follows two detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) investigating a teen (Kaitlyn Dever) accused of lying about a rape, and the twisty road they take to uncovering the truth. Friday also brings new episodes of The Chef Show and The Ranch to Netflix.

On broadcast …

New: The syndication season kicks off Monday with the premieres of talkers The Kelly Clarkson Show and Tamron Hall, along with courtroom show Judge Jerry, presided over by none other than Jerry Springer. Check local listings for times and stations.

Also new: Ken Burns' latest for PBS is Country Music (8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15), a 16-hour history that starts in Appalachia in the 1930s. The CW debuts extreme-sports docuseries Peaking at 9 p.m. Friday.

On cable …

New: Here's the story, of a house in the San Fernando Valley, that was featured on a very popular show. The real-life home featured in hundreds of establishing shots on The Brady Bunch will be renovated to look like the show's sets, with the surviving members of the cast and several HGTV stars pitching in on A Very Brady Renovation (9 p.m. Monday, HGTV).

Returning: The final season of The Deuce (9 p.m. Monday, HBO), plus new episodes of Mr. Mercedes (Tuesday, Audience Network), Mr. Inbetween (10 p.m. Thursday, FX), This Close (midnight Thursday, Sundance) and Room 104 (11 p.m. Friday, HBO). Monday Night Football (7 p.m. ET/4 PT, ESPN) and Thursday Night Football (7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 PT, NFL Network) also begin their seasons.

Special: Comedy Central's latest roast puts Alec Baldwin in the hot seat, with Robert De Niro, SNL's Chris Redd, Ken Jeong and Nikki Glaser among those taking their shots. It airs at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

In case you missed it …

Netflix miniseries The Spy features a relatively rare dramatic turn for star Sacha Baron Cohen. He plays a renowned Mossad operative named Eli Cohen, who went undercover in Syria in the 1960s and was more successful than anyone expected. THR's review calls the show "a quick and riveting story"; all six episodes are streaming now.