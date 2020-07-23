TV Ratings: 'United We Fall' Holds Up in Week 2

The ABC comedy turns in more solid numbers Wednesday, while Univision captures the overall 18-49 crown.

ABC's comedy United We Fall posted more decent ratings in its second week, topping the English-language networks in adults 18-49, while Univision's Te Doy La Vida came in first overall in the demographic.

United We Fall drew 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49. The demo figure led the English-language networks, and it finished second on broadcast in viewers behind a rerun of Chicago PD (3.76 million) on NBC. The comedy retained most of the audience from its two-episode premiere last week, which averaged 3.92 million viewers and a 0.55 in adults 18-49. Agents of SHIELD (0.3 in 18-49, 1.3 million viewers) was also on par with last week.

At Univision, Te Doy La Vida posted a 0.6 in adults 18-49 to lead all broadcast offerings in primetime. Medicos followed with a 0.4, and Como Tú No Hay Dos came in at 0.5.

CBS' Tough As Nails was steady week to week, earning a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic and 3.49 million viewers. Game On concluded its season with a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 2.28 million viewers, also even with last week.

Ultimate Tag (0.3 in 18-49, 1.14 million viewers) was also steady for Fox. The CW aired a repeat of The 100 and a new Bulletproof, which earned a 0.0 in the 18-49 demo — meaning fewer than 65,000 of its 288,000 viewers fell into that age range.

Univision's 0.5 average in the 18-49 demo led primetime on broadcast. ABC and NBC tied for second at 0.4. CBS, Fox and Telemundo also tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1.

