TV Ratings: 'United We Fall' Has Solid Start for ABC

The ABC comedy leads Wednesday's broadcast ratings, while CBS' 'Game On' and Fox's 'Ultimate Tag' both slip to season lows.

ABC's comedy United We Fall had a solid premiere Wednesday night, with two episodes recording the biggest audiences on the broadcast networks in primetime and the premiere leading the night in adults 18-49. Univision snagged the top spot in the key ad demographic across the night.

The premiere of United We Fall at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.23 million viewers, both of which led prime on the broadcast nets (it tied with Univision's Te Doy La Vida for first place in the demo). A second episode at 8:30 drew a 0.5 in the demo and 3.59 million viewers. Following an hour of comedy reruns, Agents of SHIELD came in at 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.43 million viewers, even with a week ago.

Following Te Doy La Vida, Univision's Medicos and Como Tú No Hay Dos each drew 0.5s in adults 18-49, leading their respective hours.

CBS' Tough As Nails held up reasonably well in its second week with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, vs. 4.09 million and 0.6 for its premiere. Game On, however, took a hit as it moved back an hour, drawing season lows of 2.33 million viewers and a 0.3 in adults 18-49.

Fox's Ultimate Tag (0.3 in 18-49, 1.2 million viewers) also reached season lows. The 100 ticked up to 0.2 in adults 18-49 on The CW, while Bulletproof was steady at 0.1.

Univision's 0.5 average among adults 18-49 led primetime on the broadcast networks. ABC and NBC tied for second place at 0.4. CBS and Fox also tied at 0.3. Telemundo averaged 0.2 and The CW, 0.1.

