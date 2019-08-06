Univision Unveils First Primetime Series Featuring Same-Sex Couple as Lead Characters

Coming-of-age series 'El Corazón Nunca se Equivoca' ('My Heart is Never Wrong') tells the love story of two young men as they move from Oaxaca to Mexico City for college and explores the challenges of being gay in Mexican society.

Spanish-language network Univision has unveiled its first primetime series featuring a same-sex couple as the lead characters.

Coming-of-age series El Corazón Nunca se Equivoca (My Heart is Never Wrong) is a spinoff of Juan Osorio's telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia (My Husband Has More Family), and tells the love story of two young men, Aristoteles (Emilio Osorio) and Cuauhtémoc (Joaquin Bondoni), as they move from Oaxaca to Mexico City for college. Aristoteles sets out to be a musician, while Cuauhtémoc is interested in politics.

The series will explore the challenges of being gay in Mexican society. "We are committed to telling stories in primetime that are inclusive and diverse and that resonates and reflects our culture," said Jessica Rodríguez, president of entertainment and CMO of Univision.

These characters are well known to the Univision audience and have received several recognitions for LGBTQ representation: Earlier this year, Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia won a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish Language).

Telenovela stars Leticia Calderon, Laura Flores and Sergio Sendel round out the cast.

El Corazón Nunca se Equivoca premieres Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT 8 p.m. CT.