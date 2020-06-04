TV Ratings: Pixar's 'Up,' CBS' 'Game On' Top Wednesday

The third installment of ABC's Wonderful World of Disney movie franchise delivered Wednesday's best 18-49 rating on the broadcast networks, with CBS' Game On and Fox's Ultimate Tag coming in close behind.

ABC aired Pixar's Up as part of its movie franchise, drawing a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.35 million viewers, up from last week's showing of Thor: The Dark World (0.5, 2.54 million). Agents of SHIELD (0.3 in 18-49, 1.55 million viewers) slipped a little from last week's premiere.

At CBS, Game On drew a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 3.8 million viewers, off a bit from the 0.7 and 4.44 million for last week's premiere. It was the most-watched original program in primetime on the broadcast networks and second overall behind a rerun of Chicago Med (3.9 million) on NBC.

Fox's Ultimate Tag maintained its 0.6 in adults 18-49 from last week and delivered 1.86 million total viewers, down by about 200,000 people from a week ago. The lone remaining original on the English-language networks was The 100 on The CW, which was steady at 0.2 in the 18-49 demo.

ABC's 0.6 average among adults 18-49 led primetime among the broadcast nets. Fox and Univision tied for second at 0.5. CBS and NBC also tied, averaging 0.4. Telemundo came in at 0.3 and The CW is at 0.1.

