Greg Daniels' 'Upload' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The pickup for the sci-fi comedy comes just a week after its premiere on the streamer.

Amazon's sci-fi comedy Upload is ready for version 2.0.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the series from The Office creator Greg Daniels. The renewal comes just a week after Upload premiered on Amazon's Prime Video. An episode count for season two has yet to be determined.

The series is set in 2033, when people have the option of uploading their consciousness to a virtual afterlife when they die. It centers on Nathan (Robbie Amell), who's badly injured in a self-driving car accident and makes a hasty decision to be uploaded to the luxurious virtual afterlife of his girlfriend Ingrid's (Allegra Edwards) family. Once there, Nathan develops a bond with Nora (Andy Allo), the customer service "angel" assigned to look after him.

"I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world," said Daniels. "With this news, I can stop drawing my season two flip book."

Added Amazon Studios head Jennfer Salke, "In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue, and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week. We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora, so we are greenlighting season two and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience."

Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast that he had been considering the idea of Upload for years before initially developing it at HBO under Michael Lombardo in 2015. When Lombardo departed the premium cable outlet in 2016, Daniels took the show to Amazon Studios, which was then headed by Roy Price. Salke greenlit the series in July 2018, a few months after taking over following Price's ouster.

Upload also stars Kevin Bigley and Zainab Johnson. Daniels executive produces with Howard Klein.

The series is part of a roster of originals at Amazon that includes Hunters, Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, the Chris Pratt-led The Terminal List, Tales From the Loop and a big-budget Lord of the Rings adaptation, among others.