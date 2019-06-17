TV Ratings: U.S. Open Scores for Fox

CBS' airing of 'The Good Fight' draws a decent-sized total audience in an effort to boost the streaming show's profile.

The final round of the U.S. Open golf championship carried Fox to a ratings win Sunday, peaking as Gary Woodland won his first major title. The Good Fight, meanwhile, drew a decent-sized total audience for CBS, as the network looks to raise the profile of the CBS All Access) series.

The U.S. Open was played in Pebble Beach, California, allowing for primetime coverage in the eastern half of the country. It drew 6.6 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 from 7:30-10 p.m. ET, pending updates, leading the other broadcast nets by a sizable margin. The 18-49 rating peaked from 9-9:30 p.m. with a 1.7.

The first three rounds of the tournament were all up year to year.

The Good Fight, meanwhile, averaged 3.57 million viewers for the first two episodes of season one (the first aired on CBS in February 2017 before moving to its regular home on streaming platform CBS All Access). CBS Corp. hasn't broken out figures for its individual streaming platforms, but has said All Access and Showtime's OTT service have a combined 8 million subscribers. The two episodes each drew 0.3 ratings in the 18-49 demographic.

ABC's $100,000 Pyramid (0.6 in adults 18-49, -0.3) and To Tell The Truth (0.6, -0.2) each came down from their premieres the previous week. Celebrity Family Feud took the night off in favor of a 20/20 special featuring an interview with President Trump (0.6, 3.91 million viewers). NBC aired a full night of reruns, and Burden of Truth was steady at 0.1 on The CW.

Fox's 1.3 average in adults 18-49 more than doubled the 0.6 for second-place ABC. CBS and NBC tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.