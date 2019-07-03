U.S. Women's World Cup Semifinal Win Draws Strong Ratings

The squad's 2-1 victory over England is the highest-rated match of the tournament thus far in preliminary numbers.

The U.S. Women's National Team drew a crowd for its 2-1 World Cup semifinal win over England on Tuesday.

The match scored a 5.5 household rating in overnight metered markets on Fox, the best of the tournament so far. It's up 12 percent from previous high in the United States, a 4.9 for the U.S.-France quarterfinal match-up.

That ended up translating to 6.12 million viewers in the finals, so if the gains hold, Tuesday's match could end up in the range of 6.8 million to 7 million viewers, which would make it the fifth-most-watched Women's World Cup match ever in the United States.

Early ratings for Tuesday's match are down about 10 percent from USWNT's 2015 semifinal versus Germany, but that game aired in primetime, when more viewers were available. It more than doubled the 2.6 metered-market rating for the 2011 semifinal, which also had a midday start time for much of the country.

The all-time high for a Women's World Cup match is 25.4 million for the 2015 final in Vancouver, a 5-2 U.S. win over Japan played in primetime.

Fox Sports' coverage of the Women's World Cup has improved on 2015 thus far, despite all matches being played in the morning and afternoon hours in the U.S. Through the quarterfinals, all matches were averaging 1.26 million viewers, up about 10 percent from 1.15 million at the same point in 2015.

The competition has also scored huge audiences overseas, breaking records for women's matches in Brazil, Italy, Germany and host nation France.