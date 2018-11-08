USA's 'Bourne' Spinoff 'Treadstone' Finds Leads in 'Mamma Mia 2,' 'Sense8' Duo

Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith will topline the spinoff from the Jason Bourne spy thriller feature film franchise.

USA Network has found its leading men for its Bourne spinoff Treadstone.

Jeremy Irvine (Mamma Mia 2) and Brian J. Smith (Sense8) have been tapped to topline the straight-to-series drama from Tim Kring (Heroes).

Treadstone explores the origin story and present-day actions of the covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they're mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions. Production on the series will begin in 2019.

Irvine will star as J. Randolph Bentley, a spy dispatched by the CIA to eliminate a key target but who ends up embroiled in an international conspiracy. Irvine's credits include Mamma Mia 2, Paradise Hills, War Horse, Fallen, Great Expectations and Billionaire Boys Club. He's repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Schreck Rose.

Smith, meanwhile, will play Doug McKenna, an all-American oil-rig worker whose life changes after he discovers long-buried truths about himself. The actor most recently was the lead in CBS' buzzy L.A. Confidential pilot last year that surprisingly did not go forward (or find a new home after being shopped). His TV credits include Stargate Universe, Gossip Girl and features 22 Chaser, The Passing Season and The War Boys. He's repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment L.A.

Treadstone hails from Universal Pictures TV sibling Universal Cable Productions. Kring serves as writer and exec producer. Ramin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451) will direct the pilot and exec produce alongside Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner of the Bourne franchise's Captivate; Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas; and Justin Levy.