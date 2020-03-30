'V-Wars' and 'October Faction' Canceled at Netflix (Exclusive)

Two of Netflix's three IDW-produced drama series are no longer moving forward.

Fresh off of Locke & Key's renewal, the streamer has opted to cancel its two remaining comic-inspired shows from the publisher as both V-Wars and October Faction will not move forward. V-Wars and October Faction both ran for one season each after launching Dec. 5 and Jan. 23, respectively.

The cancellations arrive as Netflix, which does not release viewership, continues to make renewal and cancellation decisions based on their internal data. The streamer reviews their returns and considers if the financial investment in another season will be valuable to its subscribers or if those funds would be better served with new content that draws more sign-ups to its service.

V-Wars and October Faction become the latest one-and-done dramas at Netflix, joining recently canceled series including Messiah, AJ and the Queen, Spinning Out, Soundtrack and Daybreak, among others.

V-Wars was picked up straight to series in April 2018 with former Vampire Diaries favorite Ian Somerhalder attached to star. The series revolved around Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder), who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these vampires. Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires. Sources say Netflix and Somerhalder are in talks about potential other projects to pursue.

The series was based on IDW Publishing's V-Wars franchise, written by New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Maberry. High Park Entertainment produced alongside IDW Entertainment, which distributed the series worldwide (excluding Canada). 1-800-Missing creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis served as showrunners. Brad Turner (Stargate, Stargate Atlantis) directed and exec produced. High Park's Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden also exec produced alongside former IDW Entertainment president David Ozer, former IDW CEO Ted Adams and Marada Pictures' James Gibb. V-Wars was first announced in 2014 as part of a straight-to-series deal with Entertainment One. That company, as well as the drama's original writer and producers Circle of Confusion were not attached to the Netflix take. The series has a 56 percent and 96 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on aggregate website RottenTomatoes.com.



October Faction, meanwhile, was also based on an IDW title written by Steve Niles. Bones alum Tamara Taylor and J.C. MacKenzie headed the cast of the sci-fi series, which revolved around their married couple who also work together as monster hunters. Damian Kindler (Krypton, Sleepy Hollow) adapted the comic and served as executive producer and showrunner. Niles, James Thorpe, Thomas Walden and Eric Birnberg also executive produced. The series had a lackluster 33 percent and 49 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on aggregate website RottenTomatoes.com.