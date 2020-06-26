'Vagrant Queen' Canceled at Syfy (Exclusive)

Vagrant Queen's reign is over.

Syfy has opted to cancel the space drama based on the Vault comic of the same name after one season.

The series, from creator and showrunner Jem Garrard, struggled to find an audience after launching in March. The drama starring Adriyan Rae as a child queen and orphaned outcast scavenging the galaxy, averaged 417,000 total viewers and a mere 131,000 in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo when factoring in seven days of delayed viewing.



In an attempt to boost the drama's fortune, Syfy moved the series from Fridays at 10 p.m. to Thursdays at 11 p.m. after three episodes in a bid to boost it to a time slot where it has achieved success with late-night programming like The Great Debate and animation block TZGZ and repeats of Futurama. While posting an 11 percent gain week to week with the move, the series still wrapped its run as Syfy's lowest-rated series among total viewers and in the demo since 2019.

Vagrant Queen was not a sizable financial investment for Syfy. The series was an acquired co-production from Blue Ice Pictures. Syfy has turned increasingly to acquired series to bolster its dwindling inventory of scripted originals. The network has found success with fellow acquisitions like Wynonna Earp — which returns July 26 for its fourth season — and Van Helsing, which will end its run with its upcoming fifth season.



Syfy, like other basic cable networks, has steadily reduced its volume of scripted originals. The network recently wrapped The Magicians after five seasons. Outside of Wynonna Earp, Syfy's scripted roster is comprised entirely of rookie series: Resident Alien, Chucky, and low-cost indie productions of Day of the Dead and The Surrealtor.