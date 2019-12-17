'Van Helsing' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Syfy (Exclusive)

Van Helsing will return to haunt Syfy for one last time.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has renewed the scripted drama series for a fifth and final season. A new batch of 13 episodes will return in 2020 to close out the story. Production on the final installment will begin early next year.

The news arrives as the Canadian import is set to wrap its fourth season with its Dec. 20 finale.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close,” said Chad Oakes, who exec produces the series as co-chairman of producers Nomadic Pictures. "This could not have been done without the support of our incredible cast, crew, Syfy, Netflix [which pays to stream the series] and SuperEcran."

Syfy has U.S. rights to the series, which is distributed globally by Netflix and by SuperEcran in Quebec. Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Nicole Munoz, Keeya King, Neal McDonough, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard and Aleks Paunovic star in the drama from showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker.

"We are so proud of Van Helsing and would like to thank Syfy and the amazing fans who embraced this series,” said Daniel March, managing partner at Dynamic Television. “We are excited to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve.”



The decision to wrap Van Helsing arrives as Syfy's scripted slate has dwindled down to fellow Canadian import Wynonna Earp along with veteran The Magicians. The latter returns for its fifth season in January. Syfy will next launch drama Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, in mid-2000. The cable network is expected to expand to animation, late-night and other fan-focused franchises produced in conjunction with Syfy Wire in the coming months.