Vanessa Bayer Explains How She Convinced Trump to Do Porn-Star 'SNL' Sketch

Before winning the 2016 presidential election — and nearly a decade after his alleged 2006 affair with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) took place — Donald Trump participated in a sketch about porn stars with Vanessa Bayer and Cecily Strong on Saturday Night Live.

While Trump was initially nervous about doing the skit when he hosted the show in 2015, Bayer told Stephen Colbert that the reality star-turned-president didn't need too much convincing.

"It was interesting. Cecily and I, we do this porn stars sketch. We did it with him," Bayer, who left SNL in May 2017 after seven years on the show, began, during an appearance on CBS' Late Show. "Actually, the last time we got to do it was with him."

Pressed for more details, Bayer explained that Trump was hesitant about being seen onscreen with her and Strong's X-rated personas as he had recently announced his bid for the Oval Office.

"We were kind of rehearsing and he was, like, 'Do you think I should do the porn star sketch?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' 'Cause I wanted to get my sketch on.… And he goes, 'But I'm running for president,'" she recalled to Colbert. "And I go, 'Well, I think it shows you have a good sense of humor.'"

Bayer continued: "And then I was like, 'Oh my God, am I sabotaging his campaign?' I was like, 'I don't want him to win, but is it going to be because of the sketch I do with him with porn stars, showing him with porn stars?'"

After a moment of thought, however, the Trainwreck star conceded that Trump's association with her and Strong's characters had no impact on his foray into politics. "And it seems like that doesn't matter," she said, seemingly acknowledging his upset win over Hillary Clinton and the response to the recent revelations from Daniels.

During her chat with Colbert, Bayer also opened up about her latest role in Netflix's Ibiza. In the Alex Richanbach-directed film, Bayer, Gillian Jacobs and Phoebe Robinson play a group of girlfriends who get into trouble during an unexpected vacation to the Spanish party island.

"This is going to be shocking to everyone. I'm not someone who's out on the club scene a lot. I know. I have that vibe," Bayer joked, adding that the majority of filming actually took place in Serbia rather than Ibiza. She went on to say how she, Jacobs and Robinson made themselves feel at home while working abroad.

"The thing that Phoebe, Gillian and I would do a lot to make it feel sort of like home is we would go to Zara all the time. It's a cultural experience. So a lot of the T-shirts that they sell at Zaras in Europe have a lot of American phrases on them that aren't necessarily super popular, I would say," she said.

Colbert then showed the audience an Instagram photo of Bayer and Robinson posing with a shirt that reads, "Happier than a duck with bread," to which Bayer laughed back, "It's so clear, though. That’s a happy duck! They love bread."

Ibiza will be available to stream on Netflix on May 25. Watch Bayer's interview with Colbert below.