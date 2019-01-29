Vanessa Williams to Sing for ABC as Lead in 'Happy Accident'

The 'Ugly Betty' and '666 Park Avenue' grad will star opposite Matt Walsh in the comedy pilot.

Vanessa Williams is returning to ABC.

The Ugly Betty and 666 Park Avenue grad has been tapped to star opposite Matt Walsh in the Disney-owned broadcaster's comedy pilot Happy Accident.



The single-camera comedy revolves around two Pittsburgh families — a father (Veep's Walsh) with three adult daughters (Joanna Garcia Swisher) and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son — who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

Williams will play Sheri, the lounge singer, who is described as a gorgeous diva with no money who had a regional hit in the late '80s but acts like she's performing at Lincoln Center every night. Her son is the most important thing in her life — but her career is a close second.

Model, actress and singer Williams has released multiple studio albums and earned Grammy nominations for her hit "Save the Best for Last." The casting brings her back to ABC where she starred on hit Ugly Betty and followed that up with the one-and-done horror thriller 666 Park Ave.

Happy Accident hails from Modern Family writers Jon Pollack and Abraham Higginbotham, who exec produce alongside pilot director Kat Coiro. The potential series is a co-production (for now, until the studios merge) between 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Williams is repped by UTA, Geordie Frey and Ziffren Brittenham.

