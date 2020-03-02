'Veep' Alum Reid Scott to Star in NBC Drama 'Echo'

The actor will also be a producer on the high-concept pilot from members of the 'Blacklist' team.

NBC has tapped Veep alum Reid Scott for a lead role in its drama pilot Echo.

The actor will star in the project as David, a member of the FBI who volunteers for the most dangerous undercover assignments. Scott will also be a producer of the Universal Television/Davis Entertainment pilot from writer JJ Bailey.

Echo is a high-concept genre procedural that focuses on a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile cases by sending agents into the past — and into the body of the victim. They assume the victim's identity and race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Scott played Washington operative Dan Egan for seven seasons on HBO's Emmy-winning Veep. If it goes to series, Echo would mark his first regular role in a drama. Scott's other recent credits include Why Women Kill at CBS All Access and the feature films Venom, Late Night and Black and Blue. He is repped by Impression Entertainment, Gersh and Goodman Genow.

Bailey wrote Echo and executive produces with The Blacklist's John Davis and John Fox. The project is one of three genre-infused pilots at NBC this season, along with the X-Files-esque Debris and the thriller La Brea. The network also has Langdon, based on Dan Brown's best-seller The Lost Symbol, and the family dramas At That Age and Ordinary Joe in contention for the 2020-21 season.