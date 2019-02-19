'Veep' Final Season Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Plots Return to White House

"I took a dump on the glass ceiling," proclaims Selina Meyer in the first look at the final season of the HBO comedy, which fittingly dropped on Presidents Day.

Veep's Selina Meyer is once again gunning to be POTUS — but that doesn't mean she wants to be a president for all Americans. "How about 'real Americans'?" she is asked as a substitution. "Oh yeah, that's good. And then we can figure out what I mean later," she replies.

The moment, a kickoff to the final run of the acclaimed HBO political comedy, comes in a new trailer for the final season (watch in the video player, above), which was posted with a special address on Twitter (watch below). The seventh season, which was announced September 2017, will follow Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer as the ex-president hops back on the campaign trail for another shot at the Oval Office.

The sixth season ended with both Selina and Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) deciding to run for president. And the trailer pits the ex-POTUS against her former staffer and current rival, who is shown campaigning for the support of anti-vaxxers in the first look.

"I was a game-changer. I took a dump on the glass ceiling. And I shaved my muff in the sink of the old boys’ club," Selina proclaims to her right-hand man Gary (Tony Hale), summing up her achievements. The entire gang is back, except for Mike McLintock (Matt Walsh), who was last seen teaching high school after he was presumably let go from his communications role.

Louis-Dreyfus, also an executive producer on the HBO comedy along with showrunner David Mandel, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in September 2017 and the final season pushed production back to work around her recovery. For the first time since it launched in 2012, the Emmy-winning series was not eligible for the 2018 Emmy year.

The seventh season will have seven episodes — shorter than the usual 10 episodes for recent seasons — and debuts March 31. Of ending the series, Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter, "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."