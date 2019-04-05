'Veep,' 'This Is Us' Stars Join 'Hulu's' 'Looking for Alaska'

Timothy Simons and Ron Cephas Jones have been cast in the streamer's adaptation of John Green's novel.

Hulu's limited series Looking for Alaska has added a couple of grown-ups to its cast opposite its young leads.

Timothy Simons (Veep) and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) have joined Paramount TV and Fake Empire's eight-episode adaptation of John Green's YA novel. Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer are playing the lead roles.

Looking for Alaska centers on Miles "Pudge" Halter (Plummer), who enrolls in boarding school in hopes of getting a deeper perspective on life. There he falls in love with Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends try to make sense of what happened.

Simons will play The Eagle, the stern, humorless head of Culver Creek Academy. He runs the school, enjoys the power and is devoted to the code of Culver Creek. He also warns Miles not to follow in his father's prankster footsteps.

Simons plays Jonah Ryan on Veep, which began its final season on HBO on March 31.

Jones will play Dr. Hyde, a history of religion teacher at the boarding school. Described as "impossibly old" and only having one lung, Dr. Hyde is nonetheless an enthralling presence when he's in full command and has been very smart for a very long time.

Jones won an Emmy in 2018 for his role on This Is Us as William, Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) biological father. He also stars in Truth Be Told, a drama set for Apple's forthcoming streaming service.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Runaways, Gossip Girl) are executive producing Looking for Alaska via their company Fake Empire; Schwartz wrote the first episode and will serve as showrunner. Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, Green and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner also executive produce. Fake Empire's Lis Rowinski is a co-exec producer. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) will direct the pilot.