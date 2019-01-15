'Veep's' Matt Walsh to Lead Cast of ABC Comedy 'Happy Accident'

The casting comes as production on the upcoming eighth and final season of the HBO awards darling has already wrapped production.

Veep star Matt Walsh isn't wasting any time in booking his next series regular role.

The actor and comedian has been tapped to topline the cast of ABC comedy pilot Happy Accident.

Picked up to pilot with an early season order in November, Happy Accident revolves around two Pittsburgh families — a father named Bud (Walsh) with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son — who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

The single-camera comedy hails from Modern Family writers Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, who will pen the script and exec produce. The potential series is a co-production between ABC Studios — where Higginbotham and Pollack are under overall deals — and its soon-to-be corporate sibling 20th Century Fox Television.

The role marks Walsh's first TV gig since wrapping HBO critical darling Veep, where he has been a series regular for all eight seasons. Production on the final season of the awards season staple has already been completed.

Repped by UTA, Walsh next has feature Under the Eiffel Tower due Feb. 8.

Keep up with the latest broadcast pilot season pickups, castings and series orders with The Hollywood Reporter's annual guide.