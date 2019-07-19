'Veronica Mars' Revival Premieres a Week Early on Hulu

The announcement comes at the show's Comic-Con panel Friday, moving up the premiere from July 26.

The revival of Veronica Mars is coming sooner than initially planned. Like, now.

Hulu announced during the show's Comic-Con panel Friday that the full eight-episode season is available to stream a week before its previously announced debut date of July 26. The revival has been one of the more anticipated shows of the summer, with Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring Enrico Colantoni and many other members of the original cast returning.

The new episodes take place during spring break in Neptune, Calif., when a series of bombings threatens to scare off partiers and threatens the livelihood of a number of local businesses. The family of one victim asks Veronica (Bell) and dad Keith (Colantoni) to investigate, which takes them back into the class divide that has long roiled the town.

Creator Rob Thomas has called the series "hard-core SoCal noir" that's more in keeping with the show's original run on UPN and The CW from 2004-07, rather than the "give the people what they want effort" of the Kickstarter-funded 2014 feature film.

In addition to Bell, Dohring and Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ken Marino, Max Greenfield, Ryan Hansen, Richard Starzyk and Daran Norris all reprise their roles from the original series. New additions to the cast include Patton Oswalt, J.K. Simmons, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Izabela Vidovic.

Thomas executive produces with series veterans Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge and Bell. Thomas said at June's ATX Television Festival that he'd be open to continuing the series, "although in saying that, I feel like I'm giving away that Veronica survives."