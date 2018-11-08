'Veronica Mars' Welcomes Back Max Greenfield, Adds Patton Oswalt

Greenfield will reprise his character, Leo D'Amato, from the original series, while Oswalt will play a new character.

Hulu's Veronica Mars revival is welcoming back another member of the show's extended family and adding a new one to the fold.

Max Greenfield and Patton Oswalt have signed on to recurring parts in the eight-episode run at the streaming service. Greenfield (New Girl) will reprise his character of Leo D'Amato, who appeared in 11 episodes of the show's original run and in the 2014 feature film. In the movie, he was working as a San Diego police detective and helped Veronica (Kristen Bell) work a case in spite of their rocky history.

Greenfield is the latest member of the original Veronica Mars cast to sign on for the revival. Other returnees include regulars Bell, Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel) and Francis Capra (Eli "Weevil" Navarro), plus recurring players Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas) and David Starzyk (Dick's dad, Richard).

Oswalt (The Goldbergs, AP Bio) will play Penn Epner, who's on the wrong side of 40 to be as proud of his title as the "best pizza-delivery guy in Neptune" as he is. But he won't shut up about it — or anything else. A true-crime devotee and frequent poster on unsolved-murder websites, Penn is affable, a little hapless and milking his 15 minutes for all its worth.

The new season of Veronica Mars will focus on a series of murders of spring breakers in Neptune. A family of one of the victims asks Veronica for help, and her investigation delves into the class divide in the town.

Hulu hasn't set a date for the premiere yet. It will begin streaming all past episodes of the series and the movie in summer 2019.