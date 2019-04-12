'Veronica Mars' Revival Gets Premiere Date on Hulu

The streaming service also released a brief teaser for the eight-episode run, debuting in July.

The return of Veronica Mars officially has a date.

The eight-episode revival of the cult series will premiere July 26 on Hulu. The streaming service will also be home to the show's previous three seasons, which aired on UPN and The CW, and the 2014 feature film; a premiere date for those has yet to be announced.

Hulu released a brief promo for the show's return Friday, setting the stage and quickly re-establishing Veronica's (Kristen Bell) sardonic narration: "Spring break in Neptune: That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums," she says in voiceover. "And that's just the walk to my car."

Then, smiling at the camera and holding up a taser, Veronica adds, "Fortunately, I'm good to go."

The new episodes will mark a return to the show's Southern California noir roots, creator Rob Thomas said when the revival was announced. Whereas the Kickstarter-funded film was about nostalgia, Thomas calls the new case "hardcore So-Cal noir. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show."

The story involves spring breakers being murdered in Neptune, imperiling the town's tourist industry. When the family of one victim asks Veronica to investigate, she's pulled into a mystery that pits the town's wealthy "09ers," who'd just as soon see the spring break crowd go away, against working-class residents who rely on the money spring break partiers spend.

Along with Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Max Greenfield, Ryan Devlin and Max Greenfield will all reprise their roles. Newcomers to the show include Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, J.K. Simmons, Tyler Alvarez and Mary McDonnell.

Thomas executive produces with series veterans Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge.

Watch the promo below.