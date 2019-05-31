Veteran WBTV Head of Current Programming Melinda Hage Retiring

The exec vp had been with the studio for 25 years.

Warner Bros. TV is saying farewell to a top executive.

Melinda Hage, a 25-year studio veteran who most recently served as exec vp current, is retiring. A replacement has not yet been determined, though sources note that the indie studio is considered likely to promote from within.

As head of current programming, Hage ran a team that was responsible for overseeing day-to-day creative management of nearly 45 scripted dramas and comedies for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Those included The CW's Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, Supernatural, Supergirl; Showtime's Shameless; Fox's recently wrapped Gotham; Hulu's Castle Rock and Shrill; Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; DC Universe's Titans and Doom Patrol. During her career, Hage and her team managed hits including The Leftovers, The Middle, Murphy Brown, The Vampire Diaries and more.

Hage was named exec vp current in April 2010. Before that, she served as senior vp current, a role she began in May 2002. She joined the studio in 1994 and has held roles including vp current and director of current. Before joining WBTV, Hage worked in comedy development and production at Columbia Pictures TV after starting her entertainment career at Viacom Productions.

News of Hage's retirement arrives days after Peter Roth relinquished day-to-day oversight of Warner Bros. TV. Susan Rovner and Brett Paul were promoted to presidents of the studio and now oversee day-to-day management of all scripted programming developed and produced by WBTV and cable-focused Warner Horizon Scripted TV.