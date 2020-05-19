ViacomCBS Ups Trevor Rose, Justin Rosenblatt as Exec Shuffle Continues

The duo will serve in key posts under Nina L. Diaz in the company’s Entertainment and Youth Group.

Trevor Rose and Justin Rosenblatt have been promoted at ViacomCBS as the reorganization of the executive ranks at Chris McCarthy’s Entertainment and Youth Group continues.

Rose, a veteran of MTV Networks, will be executive vp talent and content development and head of talent at the Entertainment and Youth Group. Pop TV’s Rosenblatt is being promoted to senior vp alternative and comedy content. Both will report to Nina Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of the Entertainment and Youth Group, which includes Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo.

“Trevor and Justin are consummate tastemakers with a keen understanding of what moves the needle in pop culture,” said Diaz. “With Trevor leading the way, the sky is the limit for where these creative all-stars will take our brands.”

The promotions for Rose and Rosenblatt are part of an ongoing wave of executive movement at the recently merged ViacomCBS as McCarthy consolidates his leadership of the Entertainment and Youth Group. In November, just before the merger, Kent Alterman stepped down as president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Comedy Central’s Sarah Babineau is departing at year’s end, following the exit of her former co-head of originals Jonas Larsen in January; Smithsonian Channel president Tom Hayden also is leaving as ViacomCBS restructures its four “branded groups” into one unified organization.

In a memo to staff in late April, McCarthy said the changes are meant to move the Entertainment and Youth Group “from strong siloed brands to a powerful entertainment portfolio” that will “take advantage of our full scale and expertise.”

Rose most recently was senior vp talent and series development at MTV Studios, VH1, CMT and Logo. He’s been instrumental in packaging series, including Scream, The Breaks, Daytime Divas and Best Week Ever, and also was an executive producer on Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party and Hip Hop Squares.

Rosenblatt was executive vp programming and development at Pop, where he played a key role in turning Schitt’s Creek into a cult hit. He previously was head of alternative programming at The CW.