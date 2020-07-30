'Vice' Docuseries Renewed for Second Season on Showtime

The pickup follows the show scoring an Emmy nomination earlier in the week.

Showtime is extending the second life of documentary series Vice.

The premium cable outlet has renewed the show for a second season, on the heels of Vice receiving an Emmy nomination Tuesday for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special. Showtime revived the series from Vice News last year after HBO canceled it following a six-season run.

The show's Emmy nomination came after a season in which the Vice team presented several stories on the coronavirus pandemic around the world, reporting from hot spots in New York, Italy, Iran, Brazil and Cambodia.

"In the most challenging conditions imaginable, Vice serves as our collective conscience, delivering vital reporting from around the world, often at great risk to themselves,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive vp nonfiction programming at Showtime. "We could not be more proud of the work the team has done, and we’ve marveled at their exceptional investigative and in-depth reporting. We anxiously await what Vice will tackle in the coming season."

Added executive producer Beverly Chase, "We're hugely thankful to Showtime for their dedication to the pursuit of compelling international journalism in what continues to be an era-defining year for the world. Journalism is essential, and our team of award-winning reporters, producers, editors and DPs are thrilled to be back to deliver more impactful storytelling next season."

Chase also serves as showrunner for Vice. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer. Subrata De, executive vp and head of programming and development for Vice News, is the senior exec producer.