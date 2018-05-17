Viceland's 'Gaycation,' 'What Would Diplo Do?' Head to Hulu in Expansive Licensing Deal

The exclusive pact will see Viceland license 15 of its shows to Hulu.

Viceland is headed to Hulu.

The Vice Media-run channel has inked an expansive licensing deal with Hulu that will make the streamer the exclusive home of 15 of its shows, including Ellen Page's Gaycation, Action Bronson's Fuck, That's Delicious and James Van Der Beek scripted series What Would Diplo Do?

It's a first-of-its-kind deal for the 2-year-old cable network and one that could help significantly boost awareness for its slate of original programming, which has been low-rated as the network gets off the ground. "We're excited to have Hulu as a platform partner to continue widening the audiences for our shows," said Viceland president Guy Slattery.

All told, the Viceland deal will bring more than 150 hours of programming to Hulu.

"Our viewers love watching thought-provoking reality series on Hulu, and partnering with Viceland is yet another way we're building the most valuable content offering for fans of unscripted programming," said Hulu vp content acquisition Lisa Holme. "Viceland has consistently created and produced stories that explore the cutting-edge, culturally relevant topics that Hulu's young and passionate audience craves, and we're excited to be the very first to offer their shows in a subscription on-demand environment."