'Vida' Renewed for Season 2 at Starz (Exclusive)

The pickup extends the premium cabler's relationship with creator Tanya Saracho, who has an overall deal there.

To little surprise, Starz is sticking with critical favorite Vida.

The premium cable network has renewed the half-hour drama from creator Tanya Saracho for a second season. A return date and episode count has not yet been determined.

The news comes days after the series about two Mexican-American sisters from the East Side of L.A. who learn about their mother's sexual identity wrapped its first season. Vida bowed May 6 to stellar reviews with THR's Daniel Fienberg calling the half-hour drama about the Latinx community "authentic, grounded and like few other shows on TV." The series is certified fresh with a 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com.

Since its premiere in May, Vida has grown 171 percent to earn the largest Hispanic audience composition for a premium series this year.

"Vida has delivered on its promise of attracting a young, new Latinx audience to the Starz platform, as we had hoped it would, and we are pleased to be able to announce a second season of the series,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said. “With these new episodes, Tanya and her team now have the opportunity to take audiences even deeper into the lives and community of the Hernandez sisters, and we look forward to bringing the next chapter of their story to life.”

The pickup extends Starz's relationship with Saracho, who signed an overall deal with the cabler in February, months before the show's debut. Saracho (Looking, Girls) exec produces the series alongside Big Beach TV's Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub and Stephanie Langhoff. Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Maria Elena Laas star.

Vida joins a roster of scripted originals at Starz that also includes Outlander, Power, Counterpart, Howards End, The Rook, Sweetbitter and American Gods, among others.