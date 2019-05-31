'Vida' Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

Starz is showing early confidence in Vida.

The premium cable network has renewed the half-hour dramedy for a third season mere days after its sophomore debut.

The series, from exec producer and showrunner Tanya Saracho, continues to be a critical darling with seasons one and two scoring the rare 100 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com. Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic, described season two as "smart, sexy and emotional" and praised stars Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada for their performance in the season that explores racial and sexual identity.

"It is a rarity in television today to have a series earn this level of critical praise for two consecutive seasons and spark cultural conversation in the way that Vida has,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch. “We are proud to continue to tell this story with Tanya and the incredible cast and crew she has assembled.”

The series has grown its Hispanic audience by an impressive 56 percent season-over-season, giving Vida the highest audience composition in the demo among premium scripted series this year. Starz's Hispanic subscribers have also grown 17 percent since Vida's launch in May 2018. The premium cabler also noted that the number of new customers who watched season two on the Starz app in its first seven days nearly doubled year-over-year.

Helping cement Vida's future is the fact that the series is produced by Lionsgate Television, the new corporate parent of Starz. Under Lionsgate, Starz has been making a greater push for series ownership — like fellow broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.

Vida is part of a scripted roster at Starz that also includes Outlander (Sony), the final season of Power (CBS TV Studios), Sweetbitter (Lionsgate), American Gods (Fremantle), The Rook (Lionsgate) and Now Apocalypse, among others. The latter is currently awaiting word on a potential second season.

Saracho, for her part, parlayed last year's early buzz around Vida into a three-year overall deal with Starz that runs through 2020.