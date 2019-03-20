TV Ratings: 'The Village,' 'Mental Samurai' Have Modest Starts

The two series debuts put up mediocre demo numbers on a relatively soft night Tuesday.

A pair of new shows premiered to so-so ratings Tuesday night, as neither NBC's The Village nor Fox's Mental Samurai pulled in very big numbers.

The Village drew a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.91 million viewers behind This Is Us. That was good enough to lead the 10 o'clock hour, but the premiere was below New Amsterdam's season averages of 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.25 million viewers.

Mental Samurai scored a 0.7 and 2.2 million viewers for Fox, falling a bit from its Masterchef Junior lead-in (0.8, 2.86 million).

NBC led all three hours of primetime in the 18-49 demo. Ellen's Game of Games drew a 1.2, even with last week, while This Is Us tied its series low of 1.7.

ABC's comedies were all on the low side: Black-ish (0.6) slipped to a series low. American Housewife (0.8) and Splitting Up Together (0.6) both tied their lows, and The Kids Are Alright had a season-low 0.6. The Rookie (0.7) was on par with its season average.

The Flash matched last week's series-low 0.5 on The CW, but Roswell, New Mexico ticked up to 0.3.

NBC's 1.3 average in adults 18-49 topped the night. ABC and Fox tied for second place at 0.7, just ahead of the 0.6 for CBS, which aired a night of reruns. The CW, Telemundo and Univision all averaged 0.4.

