Village Roadshow Taps Former CBS Exec to Lead TV Push

Alix Jaffe will head up the indie producer's efforts to build out its TV business.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has made another key hire as it builds out its TV business.

Producer and former CBS executive Alix Jaffe has joined the company as executive vp television. She will focus on development and production of scripted TV series as part of the company's efforts to up its output across media. Jaffe will report to Village Roadshow CEO Steve Mosko.

"Alix is an ideal addition to our executive team as we ramp up content production in all areas of our business," Mosko said Monday in a statement. "She brings invaluable experience and knowledge to all aspects of this role and I look forward to building VREG’s content slate with her direct input."

Mosko, the former chairman of Sony Pictures Television, was named CEO of Village Roadshow in October. The company's majority investors, Vine Alternative Investments and Falcon Investment Advisors, hired Mosko with the intent to move the company behind Ocean's 8, the Sherlock Holmes film franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road into areas other than its movie business.

Prior to joining Village Roadshow, Jaffe was president of Amigos de Garcia, writer/producer Greg Garcia's CBS TV Studios-based production company. She's an executive producer of Garcia's TBS series The Guest Book. Jaffe previously worked at CBS as vp current programming, overseeing series including How I Met Your Mother, Blue Bloods and Rules of Engagement.