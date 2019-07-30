Viola Davis Developing 'Fast Color' Series at Amazon

The project is based on the 2018 movie of the same title that stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Lorraine Toussaint.

A series adaptation of the feature film Fast Color is in the works at Amazon Studios, with Viola Davis among its executive producers.

The movie, which premiered at SXSW in 2018 and was released theatrically by Lionsgate's Codeblack Films earlier this year, follows three African-American women (Lorraine Toussaint, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Saniyya Sidney) from different generations who have superpowers.

Writer-director Julia Hart and co-writer Jordan Horowitz will perform the same duties on the pilot. Davis and husband Julia Tennon's JuVee Productions is behind the project, along with Hart and Horowitz's Original Headquarters and LD Entertainment.

The series will focus on Ruth (played by Mbatha-Raw in the movie), a runaway and drug addict who returns home and rediscovers powers she thought she had lost and that her family has long kept secret. Three generations of black women reconnect, and as they learn more about those who came before, they realize one of them could save the world.

JuVee Productions has a first-look feature deal at Amazon. The company is producing a biopic of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to serve in Congress, for Amazon along with a series based on Octavia Butler's novel Wild Seed.

Hart, Horowitz, Davis, Tennon, Juvee's Andrew Wang and LD's Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon will executive produce the pilot.

JuVee is repped by CAA, The Lasher Group and attorney James M. Feldman. Original Headquarters is repped by CAA and Feldman.

Deadline first reported the news.