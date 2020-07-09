Viola Davis Moves TV Overall Deal to Amazon

The 'How to Get Away With Murder' alum's company, JuVee — which she runs with her husband and producing partner, Julius Tennon — has also extended its film pact with the streamer.

Viola Davis is going all in at Amazon.

With How to Get Away With Murder now in her rear-view mirror, Davis and her husband/producing partner, Julius Tennon, have moved their TV overall deal to Amazon. The duo previously had a film producing deal with Amazon and have now renewed that pact as well as adding a TV component.

JuVee's previous TV home was at How to Get Away With Murder producers ABC Studios.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Amazon Studios, bringing our TV division along with film," Davis and Tennon said in a joint statement Thursday. "Our mission and the importance of being given an opportunity to be seen and occupy space is our legacy. JuVee’s collaboration with Amazon is one of shared vision and shared courage."

JuVee currently has two TV projects and three feature films in the works at Amazon, including an adaptation of Octavia Butler's Wild Seed book and a series take of the pic Fast Color. The company has already developed with a wide array of networks including ABC, HBO, Netflix, Apple, Disney+, USA Network and Bravo. The company's Sundance award-winning doc Giving Voice will next bow on Netflix. As an actress, Davis will soon go into production on Showtime's First Ladies, a White House anthology in which she will star as Michelle Obama. JuVee produces the series alongside Lionsgate.

“Viola, Julius and Andrew are incredible talents, both on screen and off, with an eye for sourcing and developing authentic voices and stories.” Said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We share a vision and passion to serve our diverse global customers original content that inspires, entertains and brings people together. We are so happy to expand on our current relationship with JuVee productions.”

JuVee's TV banner is overseen by head of development and production Andrew T. Wang, with Rob Williams as senior vp features. Josh Nelson runs interactive and immersive, while Karen Frost and Liliana Granados have been upped to creative execs, film and TV, respectively.

"Amazon has established itself as a home for artists who are passionate about changing the way that creative content looks and the stories that it tells,” Wang said. "We are thrilled to bring JuVee into Amazon’s family of storytellers and to continue in our mission to provide a platform for compelling, original stories told by people from historically marginalized populations. With Amazon’s unparalleled global reach, these stories have the potential to impact, and enrich the lives of, audiences around the world."

Davis joins an increasingly growing roster of stars with producing deals at Amazon that also includes Orlando Bloom, Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Yeun, Brad Pitt, Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and Connie Britton, among others.