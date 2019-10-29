TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' '911' Share Monday Honors

The two shows tie for the initial 18-49 lead, while NBC's singing competition is tops in total viewers.

The Voice and 911 spent another Monday atop the ratings, tying for the initial lead among adults 18-49. The NBC singing competition also topped the broadcast networks in viewers.

Fox's 911 scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, down from 1.5 last week but topping all scripted shows for the night (the show typically adds about a point with a week of delayed viewing), along with 6.05 million viewers. Prodigal Son held at 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic and 3.45 million viewers.

At NBC, The Voice's 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 8.04 million viewers were on par with last week. Bluff City Law ticked up week to week, scoring a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 3.81 million viewers.

Bob Hearts Abishola also improved a little on CBS, drawing a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 5.66 million viewers (versus 0.7 and 5.27 million last week). The Neighborhood (0.9, 5.8 million), All Rise (0.7, 5.45 million) and Bull (0.7, 6.52 million) matched last week's 18-49 numbers and were up a little in viewers.

ABC's ratings are likely somewhat inflated by Monday Night Football preemptions in Miami and Pittsburgh. Dancing With the Stars is currently at 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 6.86 million viewers; The Good Doctor (0.6) aired a repeat. The CW's All American and Black Lightning each drew 0.2 in adults 18-49.

Fox and NBC tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime at 1.0. ABC is at 0.8, pending updates, a little ahead of CBS at 0.7. The CW averaged 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.